SC police searching for man wanted in shooting at Midlands supermarket

Chapin police are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after they say shots were fired at a Publix supermarket.

Shots were fired outside the supermarket at the Chapin Crossing shopping center, 1235 Chapin Rd., around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Chapin Police Department said in a Facebook post. No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Police have identified Kamron Richard-David Woods as a suspect in the shooting. He is wanted on four counts of attempted murder, as well as discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Woods should be considered armed and dangerous, police say, and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911. Information about the shooting or Woods’ location can be reported to the Chapin Police Department at 803-345-6443. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.