SC police find two people shot dead at storage facility

Charleston police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a storage facility Saturday afternoon.

The Charleston Police Department was called after someone discovered the bodies at the storage facility on the 2300 block of Ashley River Road — a commercial stretch of the road filled with businesses in the West Ashley community.

The bodies were found near a vehicle, department spokesman Lt. Corey Taylor said

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation, and many questions are unanswered,” he said. “Detectives are working through everything they have to fill in the blanks.”

At about 1:45 p.m., investigators were still processing the scene and gathering evidence.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call investigations at 843-743-7200 or to submit anonymous tips to Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.