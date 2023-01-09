SC police were called about a cardiac arrest, but are calling the death a homicide

A death in South Carolina that was reported in an emergency call as a cardiac arrest is now being investigated as a homicide, the Florence Police Department said Sunday.

At about 3 p.m., officers and EMS responded to the 600 block of Brunson St. regarding a cardiac arrest call, police said in a news release. That’s about a mile from McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Police said they found “a deceased victim at the scene.”

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release. Information about why the death is under investigation, or if it is heart related, was not available.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim or released a cause of death.

There was no word if an autopsy has been scheduled.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the homicide with the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.