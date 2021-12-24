Your SC politics briefing

Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

Merry Christmas Eve and happy holidays. Valuable lesson learned, don’t ever think the holidays mean no news.

The White House delivered a very, very large gift Thursday to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who has led an aggressive campaign to get US District Court Judge Michelle Childs on a higher bench.

President Joe Biden announced plans to nominate Childs to fill a pending vacancy on the incredibly influential US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, otherwise commonly known as the DC Circuit.

She’ll have to be confirmed by the Senate first. But if she is the University of South Carolina School of Law grad would succeed Judge David Tatel, who announced his intention to step down.

Childs’ elevation to the court would put her at the forefront for possible consideration if a vacancy on the US Supreme Court opens up, since Supreme Court justices are often plucked from the DC Circuit. Her nomination also marks a major milestone and meets a promise for diversity as Biden has pledged to nominate a Black woman to the high court and has elevated other Black female jurists.

Speaking of nominations, Childs’ pending nomination won’t be the only one.

This week, acting US Attorney Rhett DeHart stepped down to go into private practice, paving way for Biden to name his next permanent US attorney for South Carolina.

We’ve heard a couple of names floated, one that is more serious than the other but the White House is so far not budging to quickly respond. It’s likely Biden will name someone in January after the new year.

FILE - Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court, listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 16, 2010. Childs, currently a U.S. District Court Judge for Southern California, is nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Childs has been on the bench in California since 2010, appointed by former president Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

COVID spread hits SC politics

US House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn — the third-ranking Democrat in the House — has tested posted for COVID-19, a breakthrough case for the 81-year-old who is fully vaccinated and got his booster shot back in Spetember.

It’s a pattern of breakthrough cases that have popped up as the omicron variant continues to spread nationwide.

Clyburn said it took more than 56 hours to get his results.

It’s not clear where Clyburn might have picked COVID up. A number of congressional members have reported breakthrough cases in the past week or so, and Clyburn says he tested negative ahead of Biden’s visit to his alma mater last week, SC State University.

A day after Clyburn reported his diagnosis, BuzzFeed News reported that more than a dozen people who last week attended meetings in South Carolina hosted by a subgroup of the Democratic National Committee also tested positive for COVID-19.

Between 5% and 10% of the nearly 300 attendees at the Charleston-based events were infected, the website said.

President Joe Biden attends the South Carolina State University’s 2021 Fall Commencement Ceremony in Orangeburg, S.C., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, with Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Show me the money

Budget requests are out ahead of the new year.

This where all of the state’s publicly-funded agencies send in their requests for how they want the Legislature to spend money next year. Those requests are taken into account, and some will naturally show up in Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive budget come January. Per usual, the House writes the budget so they’ll take the requests from there before the spending plan is published and passed.

Education is always a big-ticket item in the budget, and the state’s education department is once again asking for teacher pay raises of about 2%.

That would equate to between $800 to $1,700 more a year for teachers depending on where the teacher falls on the minimum salary schedule.

In other money news, McClatchyDC (with a little help from our Joe Bustos) reported this week that eight states have yet to authorize spending any of the billions of dollars in federal aid they received under Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan.

That includes South Carolina, which is expected to spend the money next year.

States have until 2024 to spend their portion of the $350 billion in federal aid distributed to state and local governments as part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The aid to states and local governments made up roughly a sixth of the $2 trillion relief package approved by Congress in March, one of Biden’s biggest legislative victories.

“The General Assembly is ultimately responsible for allocating the funds and they’re expected to do so when they come back for regular session in January,” McMaster’s spokesman said.

An estimated 10,000 students, teachers and advocates marched in the SC for ED rally to the South Carolina State House Wednesday May 1, 2019, in Columbia.

Buzz Bites

▪ Outgoing Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has been named a senior leadership fellow by Harvard University’s T.H Chan School of Public Health. He’ll teach a course during the spring 2022 semester.

▪ Former Richland County state Rep. Jim Harrison, who was convicted on corruption charges and sent to prison in a long-running probe of the state Legislature, will be home for the holidays after receiving parole.

▪ The South Carolina Department of Corrections has agreed to pay more than $900,000 to settle a water rate dispute with a small Jasper County community that houses one of the state’s prisons.

▪ Columbia attorney Jamie Harpootlian has been confirmed by the US Senate to be President Joe Biden’s ambassador to Slovenia. Harpootlian is the wife of state Sen. Dick Harpootlian.

▪ The former top executive for the contractor hired to build two South Carolina nuclear reactors that were never finished won’t face criminal charges, new court documents show.

▪ Lowcountry state Rep. Mandy Kimmons abruptly resigned her House seat this week, less than a month before lawmakers return to Columbia for regular session. Kimmons didn’t say in her letter to the House speaker why she was resigning and didn’t call one of our reporters back. She wrote in her letter that she looks “forward to serving the community in other ways.”

▪ A striking marble statue of trailblazing educator and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune stopped in her Sumter County hometown last Friday on its way to Washington. The 11-foot, 3-ton statute of Bethune will be installed early next year in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall collection, where she’ll become the first Black person so honored.

▪ An early December diesel fuel spill that turned a tributary of the Congaree River red has been traced to a government contractor whose crews were replacing a generator at the Strom Thurmond federal building.

▪ State Attorney General Alan Wilson said he’s enjoined the state onto another lawsuit aimed at stopping the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, hours after the president warned of a deadly winter marked by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

▪ State Rep. Garry Smith, R-Greenville, will not run for reelection, a Greenville News reporter tweeted Thursday. With Smith out, that leaves a vacancy on the House Ways and Means Committee.

▪ US Rep. Tom Rice, who was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, told a Politico reporter that he regrets voting against certifying President Joe Biden’s win.

“In retrospect I should have voted to certify,” Rice told Politico. “Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol.

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, laughs while talking with students at Brockington Elementary School during U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ visit to Timmonsville, S.C. South Carolina Republicans on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 are expected to formally censure Rice, who was among 10 GOP representatives to support the second impeachment of Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Mark your calendar

Dec 29

SC House panel meets to talk about proposed congressional map, 10 a.m.

Jan. 5

SC House equine study committee meets, 11 a.m.

Jan. 7

Supreme Court to hold session on vaccine requirement legal cases

Jan. 11

Legislators return to Columbia for the start of the second of the two-year session

Jan. 23

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will be the keynote speaker at the MLK Community Celebration at Aiken Tech.

