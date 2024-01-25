Your SC politics briefing

Good morning, and welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

This week, Gov. Henry McMaster delivered his seventh State of the State address before the General Assembly. While most of the governor’s speech featured traditional topics to be expected, such as the state’s economy and spending priorities, he took a hard stand against labor unions.

“We will not allow the Biden administration’s pro-union policies to chip away at South Carolina’s sovereign interests,” McMaster said. “We will fight. All the way to the gates of hell. And we will win.”

It was a sentiment some Democrats took offense to.

“Labor is the backbone of this state,” said state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston. McMaster “had to drive a car that was union made, clothes that were union made and probably live in a mansion that was union made. For him to take a stand and a hard swing at union workers, which are hard working people, that’s an insult and he owes all the union workers in the state of South Carolina an apology.”

The governor also told lawmakers he wants to assist law enforcement by blocking criminals from accessing illegal guns.

“Our law enforcement officers know who the repeat criminals are,” McMaster said. “They commit over 80 percent of the crimes. Unfortunately, this is happening every day. How long are we going to let this happen?

State Rep. Roger Kirby, D-Florence, who delivered the Democratic response, said Democrats were glad to hear about the ideas of economic development and infrastructure in McMaster’s speech, as well as increasing teacher pay and supporting state workers, which have been what Democrats pushed for all along.

But the governor failed to mention the lack of general and women’s healthcare, food insecurity, medicaid expansion, drug addiction and suicide rates. Kirby listed off statistics for South Carolina’s education, crime and health outcomes, and said there are 14 counties in South Carolina with zero OBGYN’s.

“Even with these glaring statistics, Republicans have decided to further restrict healthcare for women,” Kirby said. “Democrats stand with South Carolina’s women. They are our daughters, our sisters, our mothers, and Democrats will always advocate on their behalf.”

Haley vs. Trump

Buckle up South Carolina, it’s going to be an hectic ride until the Feb. 24 GOP presidential primary.

Even though she lost the New Hampshire primary by 11 points, former Gov. Nikki Haley beat expectations and is staying in the race creating a two-person race, and a month’s worth of intense campaigning against former President Donald Trump.

“What we can expect is a memorable, hard fought campaign between two people who know each other well and more importantly are also well known to the people of whom they are asking for votes,” said Rob Godfrey, a political consultant in South Carolina, who previously worked for Nikki Haley, but is staying neutral in this race. “It’s a dynamic we haven’t seen in South Carolina in recent memory if ever, and it’s one for the history books.”

Trump is consolidating support among elected Republicans in the state, and announced his endorsement list in the state now stands at 158 people, and now includes Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers and 66 current state lawmakers. The updated list was released as Haley’s campaign event North Charleston kicked off.

“Trump, in my opinion, is the presumptive nominee, and Republicans have to unite behind a candidate who can start the general election as soon as possible for support, resources, to take on the Democrats and win back the White House in 2024,” said state Rep. Jason Elliott, who previously backed Tim Scott’s bid, but is now endorsing Trump.

Haley is refusing to drop out and says she has capitalized from her speech New Hampshire primary night speech and from when Trump declared anyone contributing to Haley would be banned from the MAGA movement. She said she has raised $1 million in one day after her speech in New Hampshire and started selling “Barred. Permanently” T-shirts.

After Trump said he would perform better on a mental competency test than Haley, the former ambassador to the U.N. challenged Trump to appear on a debate stage, something he has refused to do this cycle with his large lead in the polls.

“Bring it, Donald. Show me what you got,” Haley said at her rally Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley

2024 Bites

Buzz Bites

▪ More House Freedom Caucus members are getting primary challengers. Anderson attorney Kyle White is challenging state Rep. April Cromer in District 6. Traveler’s Rest insurance executive Tom Bates announced a challenge of state Rep. Michael Burns in District 17.

▪ Lexington attorney Taylor Bell has launched a primary bid against state Sen. Billy Garrett, R-McCormick in Senate District 10.

▪ University of South Carolina Law school student Tate Few is challenging state Rep. Seth Rose, D-Richland, in the Democratic primary in House District 72.

▪ Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley will join the faculty of the University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice School of Law on March 1.

▪ Joseph Strickland, who has served as the master-in-equity for Richland County for the past 34 years, will lose his judgeship after the House voted 62-31 to reject his candidacy Tuesday.

▪ Parental rights has been one of the most discussed themes in the opening weeks of the S.C. legislative session. While the term has been a national conservative talking point, it made it’s way to South Carolina with two bills, the “Help not Harm” and prescriptions for minors.

Before we adjourn

Following the tragic lost of his son, Gavin, in 2022, state Rep. Brandon Guffey is continuing his push to protect minors from sextortion.

This week, the York County Republican filed a lawsuit in state court against social media conglomerate, Meta for creating online spaces that render minors vulnerable to sexual predators.

“Parents need to know and understand that while we’re so busy trying to protect our kids from the outside world, just as I was, we’re not paying attention to what is happening while they’re in their own bedrooms,” Guffey told The State.

The lawmaker, who began his second term this year in the House, introduced and passed a bill last year, “Gavin’s Law,” which makes sexual extortion or “sextortion” — the act of blackmailing someone after luring them to send sexually explicit photos of themselves via text or social media — a felony offense in South Carolina, which becomes aggravated if the victim is a minor.

Gavin, a victim of sextortion, was 17 years old when he died by suicide in the summer of 2022.

Guffey’s suit against Meta comes amid a slew of others against the company, including one by 33 states that claim the social media giant is responsible for an increasing decline in the mental health of minors.

“I want parents to be aware of this,” Guffey said. “The majority of the danger with kids right now is within their own homes.”

