SC’s population has grown since 2010 – by a lot. What those numbers mean for you

People are moving to South Carolina — a lot of them — and that shows in new U.S. Census population data released on Monday.

South Carolina’s population has grown to more than 5.1 million, according to the 2020 U.S. Census population figures released Monday.

That’s a 10.7% growth over 2010 figures, when South Carolina reported more than 4.6 million residents in 2010.

But that population boom was not enough for South Carolina to add another seat to the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives, unlike the state’s North Carolina neighbor which added one, the Census reported on Monday. South Carolina did not lose one seat either, keeping the state’s U.S. House districts at a solid seven, set after the 2010 Census.

The Census only reported population numbers for the country and states. It has not yet reported county-by-county and city-by-city population breakdowns, including race, age and gender.

South Carolina was not expected to gain a seat in this year’s reapportionment process, based on a decade’s-worth of population data.

Those numbers matter because it helps determine political power in Washington, but it also determines how the federal government divvies out $1.5 trillion in federal program spending each year that includes health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

But the population growth — likely around the coast and the state’s shared border with North Carolina — gives observers a glimpse of how the maps could change when the state Legislature tackles redistricting.

Voters will want to pay particularly close watch on how the traditionally contentious redistricting fight will play out later this year, when the state House and Senate chambers get their hands on district-wide data that will help determine who gets to keep their seat in the General Assembly and whether districts with decreasing population get absorbed by another.

2010 map of South Carolina’s seven U.S. House districts.

SC population mirrors South’s growth

The South has continued to outpace growth in every other region — a dramatic 14.3% change from 2000 to 2010 — while regions to the north only grew more than 3% and to the west, nearly 14%, according to the Census Bureau.

South Carolina has continued to clip at about the same rate, a combination perhaps of weather, business climate, low taxes, proximity to the beach and to the mountains, among other factors, Census data shows.

In 1910, the state’s population hovered at about 1.5 million people, only surpassing 2 million people in the 1950 Census.

The most dramatic growth was between 1970 and 1980, when the population increased more than 20% to about 3.1 million people.

Those population numbers — specifically where the growth in the state is occurring — will matter later this year when state lawmakers begin redrawing district lines based on not only population size but by race, gender, housing in a process called redistricting.

Lawmakers say they do not expect to get more data until about May and even more figures in August.

Typically, that data is released sometime in March, but the Census suffered COVID-19 pandemic setbacks. For some states, that posed a problem because a number of state or county- and city-wide elections were scheduled this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.