SC prison employee ends up behind bars after DUI arrest, Richland County deputies say

A man who works for the South Carolina Department of Corrections found himself behind bars Sunday after an arrest on a DUI charge, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Carlton Scott, a 35-year-old Gadsden resident, was charged with DUI, less than .10, (first offense), according to Richland County court records. The legal blood-alcohol content limit in South Carolina is 0.08, according to state law.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, a deputy saw a vehicle driven by Scott speeding in the center lane on O’Neil Court as it headed toward Two Notch Road, the sheriff’s department said Monday in a news release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Parklane Road and Trenholm Road.

As the deputy continued to follow the vehicle on Two Notch Road and then Interstate 20, he observed multiple traffic violations and initiated a traffic stop near Exit 74, according to the release.

During the stop on I-20, the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said. The deputy conducted field sobriety tests and determined that Scott was impaired, according to the release.

Scott was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said. A $992 personal recognizance bond was set Sunday and posted Monday, according to court records. Scott is not listed on the inmate roster at the county jail.

There was no word if Scott faces any punishment from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Scott is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 2, court records show.