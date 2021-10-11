SC prison guard accused of having sex with inmate was arrested, prison officials say

A South Carolina prison guard was arrested Monday after she was accused of having sex with an inmate, prison according to a Department of Corrections statement.

Kaylee Alyssa Shower, 27, of Rembert, was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Shower allegedly had sex with a prisoner at Wateree River Correctional Institution, where she worked, between January and July 2021, according to the statement. Wateree River is a minimum custody prison located in Rembert.

Shower was fired after her arrest, the corrections department said.