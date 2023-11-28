SC to receive $33.2 million for agricultural programs from USDA, Biden-Harris administration

The USDA announced several states, including South Carolina, will be awarded funds to further support agricultural projects throughout the state.

"South Carolina received over $33.2 million to support 18 projects located throughout the state,” said Dr. Saundra Glover, USDA Rural Development South Carolina State Director. “These investments will support new and better market opportunities and expand existing opportunities for our rural farmers and ranchers.”

For example, Hampton County's Agricultural Scientific will use a $29.6 million loan through Food Supply Chain Guaranteed to develop a 35-acre tomato greenhouse.

Split Creek Farms in Anderson County will utilize a $250,000 Value-Added Producer Grant to cover costs associated with making goat milk into cheese. The investment will create two new jobs, expand the customer base by 50 individuals, and develop eight wholesale businesses.

Other projects include supporting the processing of eggs, dairy and produce.

The announcement on Monday comes as part of the inaugural meeting of the new White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience, which comes from President Biden's "agenda to bring down costs for American families and increase investment in America's supply chains critical to economic and national security," according to a press release from USDA.

The USDA and the Biden-Harris Administration made the investments through six programs to create jobs in rural areas:

Rural Business Development Grant

Value Added Producer Grants Program

Business and Industry Loan Guarantees

Food Supply Chai Guaranteed Loan Program

Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is championing America’s farmers and ranchers by helping to expand businesses, support more robust American supply chains and save jobs,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Today’s investments in agricultural producers and rural entrepreneurs will create better economic opportunities that spur competition and bolster food supply chains across the country. This will result in more affordable prices and choices for consumers, as well as more opportunities and revenue for farmers.”

