SC Republican party leader arrested for battery in Conway early Wednesday morning

A political director with the South Carolina Republican Party has been arrested by Conway Police.

Braylee Estep, 22, was charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob Jan. 3.

A request for information on the arrest was not immediately available. Estep. remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Jan. 3 on a $5,000 bond.

A message left Wednesday with the South Carolina Republican Party was not immediately returned.

The Republican Party’s website has Estep listed as its political director.

Her bio lists her as starting as an intern in 2018 with the state GOP’s Victory Program in Myrtle Beach. Since then she has worked on multiple campaigns statewide.

In the 2022 election cycle, Estep was the regional field director in Georgia for the Governor Brain Kemp and Herschel Walker race. In 2023, she moved back to South Carolina and worked within the 7th Congressional District on the reorganization process.

Her family owns the business Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle in Conway, according to Estep’s bio.