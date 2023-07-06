A SC sales tax holiday starts soon. Here’s when and what you can get deals on

For those who need more supplies for their kids’ upcoming school year or are just in the market for a new computer, you might want to wait a few more weeks.

It’s almost time again for South Carolina’s annual tax free weekend. This year, the tax free weekend will be held from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 in the state.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue wants to remind shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes over the weekend.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday — a jump from the more than $24.5 million in items purchased in 2021.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s sales tax holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during tax free weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said in a press release.

Tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price. For a detailed list of tax-free items, click here.

Tax-free items

Computers

Printers

School supplies

Clothing and accessories

Shoes

Certain bed and bath items

Items not tax free