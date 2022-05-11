SC school board member arrested, charged with threatening board official

A fracas at a local school board meeting has resulted in a board member being charged with a crime.

Richland 2 school board member Lashonda McFadden was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday on a charge of threatening the life of a public employee, according to public inmate records on the jail’s website.

McFadden turned herself in Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after Richland 2 school board chair Teresa Holmes filed a report with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that another board member had threatened to beat her during a closed-door meeting of the school board.

Earlier on Wednesday, The State published audio recorded at the April 28 board meeting in which a voice identified as “Lashonda” on the recording tells Holmes, “I will f--- you up” in a four-minute long, profanity-laced exchange.

On the recording, McFadden was upset that Holmes appeared to be laughing at her while she spoke, and later referred to McFadden as “little girl.”

“If you think you’re going to continue to disrespect me, then I will catch your m-----f------ ass outside,” McFadden says on the tape.

The school board was meeting in a closed-door executive session to discuss safety and security measures at Richland 2 schools.

State law provides that the penalty for threatening a public official is up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.