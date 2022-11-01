SC school employee arrested; accused of assaulting someone on school property

A Lancaster County School District employee has been arrested for allegedly assaulting someone on school property, authorities confirm.

According to the district, the victim was not a student.

A warrant alleges in September, Samuel Sinclair touched someone’s backside at Erwin Elementary School. The warrant says Sinclair, 35, then blocked the door and attempted to kiss the victim when they tried to leave.

Police charged Sinclair with second-degree assault and battery.

Lancaster schools said Sinclair is on paid suspension until the investigation is complete.

The district’s full statement is below:

“A Lancaster County School District employee has been charged with an assault on school grounds. The District became aware of the alleged incident when it was reported on September 20, 2022 to law enforcement. The alleged assault did not involve a student.

“We cannot identify the employee due to personnel privacy. The individual who is described as a suspect in this case is employed by our District. The employee was placed on paid suspension on the date the alleged assault was reported, and remains on paid suspension until the investigation is complete.

“We can provide no further comment.”

