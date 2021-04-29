SC Senate approves raises for teachers, state employees in $10.6B spending plan

Joseph Bustos
·4 min read

Teachers and state employees are among the winners in the state Senate’s version of a spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The state Senate on Thursday voted 43-3 to adopt a $10.6 billion spending plan which calls for pay raises for teachers and — in a new proposal senators are adding to the budget negotiations — 2% raises for state employees.

“We’ve got a good budget, one the best budgets I’ve seen in 41 years in South Carolina,” said Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, who also chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

The Senate spending plan also includes $200 million for the state Ports Authority to expand operations at the Port of Charleston. Earlier this year the Senate approved borrowing up to $550 million expand rail operations and create barge operations at the port. The $200 million appropriation would reduce the bond issue to $350 million.

The spending plan also allows the Department of Corrections to spend $90 million to make security upgrades to its facilities which are needed following a deadly riot at the Lee Correctional Facility.

Money also has been included for raises to help retain state law enforcement officers and correctional officers.

The Senate plan also sets aside $254 million into a rainy day fund in case the state sees an economic downturn. The rainy day fund would be used to prevent midyear budget cuts.

Raises for state employees

Senate budget writers included a 2% across the board raise for state employees.

State workers who earn less than $70,000 a year last got a one-time bonus of $600 about two years ago.

The Senate also included a $1,000 raise for all public school teachers in the state, including raising the minimum teacher salary to $36,000 from $35,000. The raise for teachers is in addition to annual pay bumps teachers receive based on experience and education.

Raising teacher pay has been a goal among state lawmakers and the governor, who say they want to reduce teacher vacancies in the state and keep educators in the profession.

Lawmakers are adopting a budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year after keeping spending levels the same for the fiscal year which ends on June 30 to deal with pandemic related losses in state revenue.

Earmark requests

With the ability to spend an additional $1.7 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year compared to the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Senate included $107 million in lawmaker initiated projects traditionally called earmarks.

The earmarks range from $8,000 to $19 million in value, with money being sent to nonprofits, local governments and universities at the request of 31 of the state’s 46 senators. But the existence of the earmarks — directed by lawmakers to projects of their choice without any discussion — in the budget still irked members in the body.

“I don’t like the earmark process,” said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. “I think it’s a dirty process.”

Massey argued other statewide priorities such as replacing enough school buses on the mandated 15-year cycle.

“We have prioritized non-statewide obligations over things that are statewide obligations,” Massey said.

One earmark Massey pointed to is a $1 million earmark for Florence County Sheriff’s Office while other police departments have to split the remainder of the $2 million pot.

“I like that we have body camera program,” Massey said. “I don’t like like that one county gets a $1 million, and the other counties have to live off $1 million.”

Details of the earmarks were released prior to the budget debate under a new Senate rule put into place in January requiring documentation showing which senator requested the earmark, the amount of money for the project and the recipient.

Critics say the earmarks process is secretive and subject to abuse.

Leatherman defended the expenditures saying they are “absolutely needed by those areas.”

“I’m telling you in my opinion is what is needed to keep moving this state forward,” Leatherman said who added the state is in good shape financially.

The House last month adopted a $9.8 billion, but House budget writers expected to return to the appropriations process including work in committees, in order to take into account for higher revenue figures.

Recommended Stories

  • Government 'turning blind eye' to harm from classroom face mask policy

    The face masks in the classroom policy was never assessed for negative health impacts on children, the Government has admitted. Public Health England (PHE) has been accused of "turning a blind eye" to the harm that youngsters are being exposed to by wearing masks for up to eight hours a day. The watchdog “expressly did not consider any potential disbenefits of the policy” prior to introducing it, according to documents seen by The Telegraph. The admission comes amid growing concern about the requirement for secondary pupils to wear masks in lessons, despite the very low Covid rates in schools. “It beggars belief that the Government has recommended secondary school children wear face coverings for up to eight hours a day without the usual rigour of an public health intervention imposed on a healthy population,” said Christine Brett, co-founder of the parent campaign group UsForThem. “There is increasing evidence of masks being harmful to children’s health, welfare and impacting on their ability to learn, develop and communicate.” The Prime Minister announced in February that when schools returned on March 8, secondary pupils would need to wear face masks anywhere indoors where they could not socially distance, including in the classroom as well as in corridors. At the time he said it was a temporary measure and would be reviewed by Easter - but it was then extended until May 17 at the earliest. Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, has faced two legal challenges over the guidance on face masks in the classroom. The first, from the National Deaf Children's Society, argued that the guidance on face masks was "unlawful, irrational and inconsistent" with his legal duties. The second, from UsForThem, said there was "no credible scientific evidence" to support the policy, which raises "serious questions of children's health" as well as being "deleterious to their education". The campaign group said they have received multiple reports of children suffering from headaches, nausea, fatigue, irritability and facial rashes as a result of wearing masks during the school day. In response to a pre-action letter from UsForThem, lawyers acting for the Government admitted that PHE did not evaluate the potentially harmful effects of requiring children to wear face masks at school. They explained that instead of a scientific evaluation of the policy, the Department for Education (DfE) conducted a series of surveys to garner views among teachers, and also held discussions with unions and local authorities. The Government’s lawyers said that relaxing the requirement for children to wear masks “would be unpopular” and could result in a drop in attendance rates at school. Just 0.6 per cent of pupils did not attend school for Covid-19 related reasons, according to the latest official figures, a five fold decrease from the previous week. Ms Brett pointed out that the Government’s own survey revealed over 80 per cent of children were struggling to communicate with masks in schools and more than 50 per cent felt it was affecting their ability to learn. "Yet they have continued with this harmful policy despite the success of the vaccination programme and the dramatic fall in the number of daily cases,” she said. “We find it deeply concerning that Public Health England - who are notionally responsible for the health and welfare of children as well as adults - would turn a blind eye to these harms.”

  • U.S. judge declines to dismiss Amazon allegations Trump interfered in JEDI contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss Amazon.com's claims alleging the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon's award of its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith disclosed her decision to reject motions to dismiss part of Amazon's 2019 lawsuit by Microsoft and the U.S. Department of Justice, filed when Donald Trump was still president, but did not immediately make public her opinion. Amazon Web Services responded in a statement: "The record of improper influence by former President Trump is disturbing, and we are pleased the court will review the remarkable impact it had on the JEDI contract award."

  • Attempt to disenfranchise Kansas voters shows why we need the For the People Act

    Gov. Laura Kelly was right to veto this legislation overwhelmingly opposed by the people. A new guest commentary from Tiffany Muller and Jason Kander:

  • Watch officers race to rescue woman from burning car after fiery crash in Georgia

    The woman, 18, was unconscious and locked in the car.

  • Restaurants struggle to find staff ahead of reopening

    Some venues may have to limit their opening hours after more than one in ten hospitality workers left the sector.

  • Biden said America's survival depends on proving to China that democracy can outpace autocracy

    "If we go four more years like we had in the last four, I really, honest to God, believe we're in real jeopardy as a nation," Biden warned.

  • EU lawyers demand immediate access to UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines

    European Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver Covid-19 vaccines from its factories in Britain, in a move that risks reigniting a spat with London over scarce vaccine supplies. The call came in the opening hearing of the European Commission's legal case in Brussels against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker over supply delays. AstraZeneca has missed delivery targets to both Britain and the EU, delaying the bloc's immunisation campaign in particular, and stoking tensions between London and Brussels. The bloc accuses the company of failing to meet its contractual obligations, whereas AstraZeneca says it is complying with the agreement, which it considers not fully binding. "We demand deliveries by the end of June and we also demand with immediate effect the use of all plants listed in the contract," EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the judge in a hearing room packed with journalists. "The contract listed a series of plants that had to be used by AstraZeneca and that still today, in breach of the contract, AstraZeneca is not using," the lawyer said. AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah retorted: "There is no obligation to use the factories." The contract lists four vaccine-making plants, with two of them Britain. Whereas AstraZeneca has delivered doses to the EU from sites in Belgium and the Netherlands, it has not shipped to EU countries any dose produced in UK plants run by Oxford Biomedica and Cobra Biologics. The contract also says that a Catalent factory in the United States which manufactures AstraZeneca jabs "may serve as a back-up supply site".

  • Fatal head-on crash captured on surveillance camera

    One person died early Thursday in a head-on crash in Lawrence.

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Man accused of trying to kill 9-year-old linked to mysterious Delphi murders, cops say

    The 2017 Delphi murders have garnered national attention and the case has gone unsolved.

  • Tarrant County Spanish speakers are receiving COVID-19 vaccine appointments in English

    The offers registration online in Spanish and through their COVID-19 hotline. But, when people register Spanish through a phone call or online, they get their confirmation in English posing issues for Spanish speakers.

  • WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu talks about her budding friendship with Naomi Osaka and their new star-studded ad for BODYARMOR

    The WNBA star joins James Harden, Naomi Osaka, Mookie Betts, Baker Mayfield, Trae Young, Christian McCaffrey, and Carlos Vela in the new BODYARMOR ad.

  • Two police officers accused of punching Arab American teenager and then lying about it

    Osamah Alsaidi was allegedly attacked and beaten on way to early morning Amazon shift

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Palestinian parliamentary elections delayed, says Abbas, blaming Israel

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday postponed planned parliamentary elections amid a dispute over voting in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and splits in his Fatah party. Abbas, 85, blamed Israel for uncertainty about whether it would allow the legislative election to proceed in Jerusalem as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The decision came three months after he announced the first national elections for 15 years in what was widely seen as a response to criticism of the democratic legitimacy of Palestinian institutions, including his own presidency.

  • Bring On the Bedroom Drama With a Rattan Bed

    The diamond-shaped detailing on the footboard and headboard are also standout details that'll make you want to forget your upholstered or classic wood platform&nbsp;bed&nbsp;frames for good. Get it now! From the dainty, fiber-wrapped legs to the headboard that rivals the most stately canopy bed out there, this model from Anthropologie is a winner. Get it now! This retro, low-profile option from Urban Outfitters has a ’70s groove to it.

  • Is Lexington County’s subdivision construction freeze illegal? Homebuilders are suing

    Building new homes in the growing county are currently on pause for six months. Do you think it was the right decision?

  • Bafta Television Awards 2021: The main nominations

    Have your favourite TV programmes and actors been nominated for one of the prestigious awards?