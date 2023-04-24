SC sheriff compares judges to Oprah after man is arrested on drug, weapons charges

A South Carolina man out on bail was recently arrested on new drug and weapons charges, prompting the Orangeburg County sheriff to compare bond court to an episode of the “Oprah Winfrey Show.”

Devon Jamison, a 38-year-old Eutawville resident, was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking cocaine, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release. Jamison also is facing pending charges from a 2022 arrest, Orangeburg County court records show.

“There was an episode of ‘Oprah’ where she points at audience members enthusiastically one by one, and states, ‘You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!’ ” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “To paraphrase that, it’s ‘You get a bond! You get a bond! Everybody — no matter how violent gets a bond.’ This subject was out on bond for weapons violations. And now he’s arrested again on guess what charges?”

Jamison was arrested April 19, according to court records.

Deputies were conducting a follow up for a previous domestic violence case at a Marvin Road residence in Eutawville, the sheriff’s office said.

As the deputies approached, they saw a man holding a container with a white substance inside, according to the release. The man was heading toward a vehicle, but when he spotted the deputies he suddenly returned to the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

When questioned by the deputies, the woman behind the wheel of the vehicle said she was there to buy cocaine, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office special operations units were called to the scene and conducted a search that resulted in the discovery of an M-16 made to fire as semiautomatic weapon, clear bags containing 80 grams of cocaine and a grocery bag with an undisclosed amount of cash inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Jamison was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Information about bond, if any was set, on the new charges was not available, but Jamison is scheduled to return to court on May 30, Orangeburg County judicial records show.

Jamison is facing pending charges from a July 19, 2022, arrest when he was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of violent felony, according to court records. His bond was set at $10,000 on those combined charges, court records show.

Jamison has been arrested multiple times in Orangeburg County since 2007, according to court records.