South Carolina sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting death

Aiken County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a shooting on Saturday left a man dead.

Deputies were called to a home on the 3100 block of Wagener Road shortly after 5 a.m., where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The Aiken County Coronoer’s Office identified the man as Clifton Tyler, 38. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored SUV leave the scene.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.