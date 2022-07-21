SC sheriff’s deputy lost consciousness after exposure to unknown substance

A Richland County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after an exposure to an unknown substance caused her to lose consciousness on Wednesday.

Master Deputy Rebekah Smith approached a man on Longcreek Drive she identified as behaving suspiciously, according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. After Smith patted the man down, she reported feeling strange.

She asked the man if he had drugs on him, and he said he had used fentanyl within the last hour and may have some on him, the release says.

Smith, who was wearing drugs during the encounter, later lost consciousness despite being administered several doses of the anti-overdose medication Narcan, the department said. She was revived after another deputy took her to the hospital. She has since been released.

This is the second incident where a deputy has been exposed to a drug in the same area in the past two months, the sheriff’s department said. The 32-year-old man stopped in the incident with Smith was later booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a charge of aggravated breach of peace.

“I am thankful that our deputy is okay and recovering. Her fellow deputies jumped into action and administered the doses of Narcan that were recently issued to every deputy,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “I want to again thank DHEC for supplying over 400 doses so quickly. These deputies are facing a real danger with these substances and fentanyl is more prevalent than ever.”