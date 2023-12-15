SC sheriff’s deputy terminated after being arrest in domestic violence incident

A South Carolina deputy who had worked in Lancaster County was terminated after being arrested and charged in a domestic violence incident Thursday in Kershaw County, according to a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus B. Pressley Jr., was charged Thursday night by Kershaw County deputies, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a news release on Friday.

The statement from Faile said Pressley was charged, “with an offense or offenses arising from a domestic violence incident at his home in Kershaw County.”

Kershaw County is south of Lancaster County and east of Richland County and Columbia.

On Friday, the Kershaw County Detention Center website listed Marcus Barnwell Pressley Jr., 30, as being in custody, but did not list what charge or charges he faces. The site listed his case as an “unspecified warrant, current hold.”

Efforts to reach Kershaw County sheriff deputies about charges against Pressley were unsuccessful Friday.

Suspect worked with Lancaster sheriff’s office

Pressley worked with the Lancaster sheriff’s office since 2015, first as a corrections officer, officials said. He had been a patrol deputy since 2016, Faile said.

In the statement, Faile said Pressley was notified that he was no longer employed with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“I learned of this incident just after it happened last night,” Faile said in a statement. “I was briefed on the incident and determined that Mr. Pressley’s employment as a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy would be terminated.”

