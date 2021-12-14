SC sheriff and former deputy indicted on multiple charges, attorney general says

The Marlboro County sheriff and a former deputy in his department were charged with multiple crimes, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday.

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy David Andrew Cook were both charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and misconduct in office, the Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

On May 3, 2020, Lemon ordered then-deputy Cook to use his taser on Jarrel Lee Johnson at the Marlboro County Detention Center and unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial taser deployment to subdue the suspect while inside the jail, according to an indictment. The assault was likely to produce great bodily injury or death, according to the release.

One of the indictments against Cook says he deployed his taser into Johnson’s chest and leg.

Because of the indictments, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster suspended Lemon and will appoint an interim sheriff, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Cook is no longer employed in law enforcement, according to the release.

Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature is a felony with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Common Law Misconduct in Office is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

