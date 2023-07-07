SC sheriff hunts for armed suspect after early morning bank robbery

Law enforcement is hunting for a gunman who robbed a Aiken County bank Friday morning.

Around 9:12 a.m., Aiken County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Security Federal Bank in Graniteville, roughly six miles west of Aiken.

The gunman, a white man wearing a wig and sunglasses, entered the bank, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the bank employees, deputies say. Witnesses said he also had a visible surgical scar on his chest.

Employees handed over an “undetermined amount of money,” and the suspect fled in a light gold Ford Explorer, according to a statement from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a blue shirt. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no updates on the case as of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office told The State.

Aiken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a bank robbery a Security Federal Bank in Graniteville, SC at 9:12 a.m. on July 7, 2023.

A spokesperson for the FBI said that while they were not on the scene, they are in contact with the sheriff’s office regarding the incident.

Anyone with information on the robbery, including video or information on the robber, is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more information.