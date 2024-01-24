SC special ed student ‘touched’ at school; teacher arrested for not reporting, detectives say

A South Carolina special education teacher has been arrested and accused of not reporting that two students allegedly touched a female student at school.

Anderson County Sheriff’s detectives did not reveal the gender or age of the accused students. They described the victim as a “young girl.”

Dana Elizabeth Bowen, who has been a teacher for 20 years, was charged Jan. 11 with failure to report child abuse or neglect. She has been a special education teacher for eight years, most recently at New Prospect Elementary in Anderson.

“Between September and November, a young girl was touched inappropriately by another young student. Once again in January, the same little girl was touched again in a different manner by another student,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bowen told the child’s mother what had happened but did not report it to the school administration, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division said.

Teachers are mandatory reporters, South Carolina law says.

Anderson School District 5 said Bowen was no longer employed by the district.

She describes herself on LinkedIn as an autism specialist and special education teacher.

The South Carolina Department of Education website says she was first issued a special education certificate in January 2016.

She’s been a long-term substitute at Townville Elementary and a teacher at Campbell Elementary in Fairburn, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. She holds a master’s degree in special education from Grand Canyon University.