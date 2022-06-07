SC special ed teacher arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Walmart

An Upstate South Carolina special education teacher arrested for exposing himself in a Walmart told officers he “just thought I’d kind of be flirty,” WYFF reported.

John Joseph Gulius, 46, of Greenville, was arrested Sunday at the Walmart on Benton Drive in Travelers Rest, according to an incident report from the Travelers Rest Police Department.

He was a teacher at East End Elementary School in Pickens County, school officials confirmed.

He has been placed on administrative leave while they investigate the allegations, the district said in a statement. The district website describes him as a K3 teacher.

Travelers Rest police said two women in different parts of the store told them a man had exposed himself and then had run out of the store. He was seen in the parking lot driving away, but officers were able to stop him once he turned onto Highway 25.

They took him back inside, where the women identified him, the report says. One of the victims was an employee, the report says.

The incident report says the man was scared and “that he ‘may have’ exposed himself inside the store.”

Gulius faces two counts of obscene exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner, the report said.

In its statement, the Pickens County School District said it could not “provide detailed comments related to personnel matters, but can confirm that the teacher has not worked since May 27, 2022.”

The school year ended on May 26 and May 27 was an in-service day for teachers, according to the school calendar. The calendar also says there was an in-service day on May 31.

The SC Department of Education shows Gulius is certified to teach special education, middle level math, early childhood and elementary education.