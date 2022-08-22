SC State campus placed on lockdown after shooting

The campus at South Carolina State University was placed on lockdown overnight, school officials said in a news release.

Orangeburg County authorities advised S.C. State to shut down the campus because of a shooting near the campus, according to the release.

At about midnight the lockdown went into effect, and it was lifted at 2 a.m., officials said.

During the lockdown no vehicles were permitted to enter or exit the campus and students were advised to remain inside their residence halls, according to the release.

Information about where the shooting happened, and the number of people involved, was not available.

There was no word on possible injuries or deaths caused by the shooting, nor was there any information available on a motive for the gunfire, or if any students were involved.

No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.