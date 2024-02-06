SC State locked down after report of shooting in academic building, officials say

South Carolina State University was locked down for about an hour Tuesday after reports of a shooting inside an academic building, officials said.

No injuries were reported, university officials said in a news release.

A teenage student was arrested for a gun crime after he led campus police on chase, according to the release.

Rolando J. Ifill, a 19-year-old from Charleston, was charged with carrying a firearm on school property, officials said. The sophomore could face more charges, according to the release.

Following a foot chase, the campus police officers who responded to the report of the shooting “subdued the suspected shooter ... neutralizing any further threat to safety,” officials said.

The university’s Orangeburg campus was on lockdown from 11:30 a.m. to 12:26 p.m., according to the release.

Information about a motive for the shooting was not available, and the incident continues to be investigated by campus police, with assistance from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.