SC state police and local firefighters respond to church fire in York County

South Carolina police and fire investigators were at the scene of a church fire Monday afternoon in western York County between York and Clover, officials said.

The fire is at Time for the Truth Holiness Church, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

TRAFFIC: Old Hwy. 321 is shut down due to fire at the intersection with West Old Limestone Rd. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/kYcDKb1Yfj — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) August 8, 2022

The church is in a building at the corner of Old S.C. Highway 321 and West Old Limestone Road near Filbert. The building formerly housed a small store, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

Traffic on Old 321 was closed as five York County fire departments worked to control the fire, which was dispatched just before noon, said Greg Suskin, spokesman for York County. The county fire marshal’s office, sheriff’s office detectives and patrol units, and State Law Enforcement Division were on scene.

Firefighters remained at the scene as of 2:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Because the fire is at a house of worship, SLED investigators were called to the scene, officials said.

