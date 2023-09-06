SC Supreme Court rebukes judge who let killer go, praises press and attorney general

In a blistering rebuke of a solicitor and a now-retired judge, the S.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday defended open courts and praised a free press and a vigilant Attorney General for exposing the secret early release of a convicted killer from prison.

In its 3-2 decision, the majority of justices denounced in scathing terms the secret actions by retired judge Casey Manning and 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson that led to the secret and unlawful release of killer Jeroid Price last March from prison after he served only 19 years of a 35-year mandatory sentence.

“This case reminds us of the critical importance of open courts and the reasons court orders may not be sealed,” Associate Justice John Cannon Few wrote in the majority opinion. He was joined by justices John Kittredge and D. Garrison Hill.

Few’s opinion described the various hidden and unlawful machinations by Manning and Gipson to get Price quietly released from prison without the public knowing. Another player in the action was Price’s lawyer, Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, who served as a go-between for Gipson and Manning.

An order from Manning directing the Department of Corrections to release Price was the final and most essential part of the scheme. Manning, a popular veteran judge and former University of South Carolina basketball player, signed the order on his last official day in office, Dec. 31, 2022, then retired after 28 years as a judge at age 72.

“The plan worked, until the press found out about Price’s release, until this Court exercised its constitutional authority to issue a writ of certiorari and unsealed all documents, (and) until the Attorney General stepped in to demand the law be followed,” Few wrote.

Efforts to reach Manning were unsuccessful. Both Rutherford and Gipson declined comment, saying they had not yet read the Supreme Court’s opinion.

Last April, more than a month after Price’s quiet release, news of his being out was leaked to several newspapers and television stations, creating a firestorm of reaction from numerous law enforcement officials and members of the public. In 2002, Price shot and killed a man execution-style in a Columbia nightspot. The victim was Carl Smalls Jr., who had played football at the University of South Carolina and University of North Carolina.

“We are greatly troubled by the fact that neither Solicitor Gipson nor Judge Manning made any effort to comply with even one of the requirements” for an early release. The requirements include filing motions in court so the public would have access to what was going on, the high court noted.

Under a 2010 law, certain prison inmates are eligible for early release — but only if specific procedures, including making the process open to the public, are followed. One condition of early release is if the inmate while incarcerated has provided helpful and significant assistance to law enforcement. That condition is supposed to give inmates incentive to come forward and help officials solve crimes.

Documents indicated that Price saved corrections officers from injury or death and notified prison officials when a high-profile inmate escaped.

But neither Manning nor Gipson followed the requirements of filing open records in the case, the majority opinion said.

“Judge Manning committed multiple errors of law and acted outside his authority,” the majority wrote. “We are greatly troubled by the fact that neither Solicitor Gipson nor Judge Manning made any effort to comply with even one of the requirements...”

Veteran South Carolina media lawyer Jay Bender said that “with respect to open courts and the role of the public and press in providing oversight to the judicial system, it’s a wonderful decision.”

“The situation the Supreme Court responded to is an example of many of the things wrong with the judicial system in South Carolina where transparency is given lip service but not observed,” said Bender, who has represented numerous media organizations including The State.

First Solicitor David Pascoe, one of several law enforcement officials who notified news media including The State newspaper about Price’s secret release, on Wednesday applauded the high court’s decision.

Manning’s “failure to be the gatekeeper of our laws is the reason our Supreme Court was able to correct the wrong,” Pascoe said. In 2003, Pascoe was the Richland County prosecutor who convinced a jury to convict Price.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose office investigated Price’s case and testified at his murder trial, called Price’s case an example of “catch and release,” whereby criminals are released without the public being aware.

“A murderer is not supposed to be released early in secrecy,” Lott said. “If the media hadn’t jumped on it, Price would still be out.”

Price, 43, is back in custody in Kirkland Correctional Institution in the S.C. Department of Corrections. He is scheduled for release in May 2038 and is not eligible for parole.

In April, after the Supreme Court heard arguments for and against ordering Price back to prison, a 3-2 majority ordered that Price be picked up and re-incarcerated.

But Price stayed on the lam for 77 days before finally being arrested in early July in New York City by the FBI.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said Wednesday, “We agree with the Court’s majority decision and appreciate it holding the state actors and lower court accountable for not following the law.

“Now that we have the full opinion, we will continue our review of the early releases from previous years. This was an unusual case, but the Court’s urgency to hear our original request and its ultimate decision proves no one is above the law in South Carolina.”

Dissenters in Wednesday’s opinion were Chief Justice Donald Beatty and Associate Justice George “Buck” James.

This story will be updated.