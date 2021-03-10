SC Supreme Court says governor had authority to suspend Columbia councilman in 2017

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Trainor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Henry McMaster was within his authority to suspend then-Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah from office in 2017 after the councilman was charged with domestic violence.

The state’s highest court published a unanimous opinion on Wednesday that affirmed a lower court’s decision to toss out Baddourah’s challenge to his suspension four years ago. The state Supreme Court said that the governor was justified in suspending the then-District 3 Columbia City Councilman.

“Because we find Baddourah’s indictment charged a crime involving moral turpitude, we hold the governor had the constitutional authority to issue the executive order suspending Baddourah from his position as a member of the Columbia City Council,” Chief Justice Donald Beatty wrote in the Supreme Court opinion. “Although Baddourah disputes whether the suspension was warranted, where the governor is constitutionally authorized to impose a suspension, the decision whether to do so is a matter committed to the governor’s discretion after considering all of the attendant circumstances.”

The case in question stems from Baddourah’s arrest in July 2016 on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal domestic violence. The councilman was accused of hitting his then-wife with a car door in the parking lot of Rockaway Athletic Club restaurant and bar on Rosewood Drive. He was subsequently suspended from his District 3 City Council seat by McMaster in March 2017. The governor, at the time, noted Baddourah had been charged with a “crime of moral turpitude.” Baddourah then sued McMaster in an effort to get reinstated to Council.

But Baddourah remained suspended for a year and a half. He eventually entered pre-trial intervention in the case, and charges were dropped when he completed that intervention. He came back to Council in October 2018, but was defeated when he sought reelection in 2019. Will Brennan now represents City Council’s District 3.

Baddourah’s case went before the state Supreme Court in October 2020. While no Supreme Court ruling would have given him his seat back, it could set precedent for future cases.

In the October 2020 hearing, attorneys for the councilman argued, among other things, that the charge which Baddourah was accused of did not rise to the level of a crime of moral turpitude.

In its Wednesday opinion, the state’s highest court disagreed.

“Under the circumstances presented here, in which it is alleged that an individual engaged in conduct that was ‘likely to result in moderate bodily injury,’ we conclude the charge of second-degree domestic violence qualifies as a crime involving moral turpitude,” Beatty wrote.

The state Supreme Court has defined moral turpitude as “an act of baseness, vileness, or depravity in the social duties which a man owes to his fellow man or to society in general.”

The governor’s office was unsurprised at the state Supreme Court’s ruling.

“The governor has had confidence in the legality of his actions involving this case from day one,” McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said in a Wednesday statement. “While the Supreme Court’s ruling isn’t necessarily a surprise, it does set an important legal precedent that recognizes the significance of the charge made in the original indictment.”

The State left a voice message for Baddourah Wednesday afternoon. The paper also has reached out to an attorney for Baddourah.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas bank robber borrowed getaway car from BMW dealership. Now he’s going to prison.

    The robber returned to the dealership and tried to buy a car with money he stole from a Wolfforth bank, authorities said.

  • Orange County deputies looking for missing teen. His phone was found in Durham.

    Nicholas Robert Woodrum is a student at Eno River Academy in Hillsborough.

  • 2 Tennessee college students charged with stealing $114,000 from student groups

    Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman are accused of stealing student activity fees while the heads of two Middle Tennessee State University student organizations.

  • Woman Charged With Anti-Asian Hate Crime After Spitting on Man in California

    The 39-year-old woman who spat on an Asian man having lunch last month will be going on trial and possibly facing jail time after another racist incident.

  • CyHi on Kanye’s Trump Support: ‘When I Feel Like God Has a Calling for Someone, I Can’t Step in the Middle Of It'

    CyHi assured fans that Kanye West is indeed well-informed on the political topics he discusses, partially because 'Ye "gets classified information."

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to his Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet: “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

    Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • America could soon be swimming in COVID-19 vaccines: The shift from scarcity to surplus could bring its own problems

    The abundance of vaccines will become a stagnating surplus that threatens to undermine the nation's ability to move beyond the pandemic, experts say.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Global stocks rally as yields step back

    A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. With eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • Oprah Winfrey: Skin colour remark 'not Queen nor Duke'

    Prince Harry said they were not the ones behind comments on "how dark" their baby would be, says TV host.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson hits back at EU and insists 'we have not blocked vaccines'

    PM’s dream of Northern Ireland tunnel moves closer Boris Johnson: Transport overhaul will boost our recovery EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit Coronavirus latest news: Germany still not making Oxford vaccine available to over-65s Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has directly challenged comments made by European Council chief Charles Michel, suggesting the UK had imposed an "outright ban" on Covid vaccine exports. The Prime Minister used his PMQs appearance to "correct" the claim made yesterday, saying: "We have not blocked a single export of a single Covid- 19 vaccine, or vaccine components. "This pandemic has put us all on the same side in the battle for global health. We oppose vaccine nationalism of all forms." Downing Street is seeking an apology and retraction of the claims, but so far Mr Michel has refused to oblige, instead insisting there are "different ways of imposing bans or restrictions". Nicole Mannion, deputy ambassador of the EU to the UK, was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign Office this morning. It came after Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, wrote directly to Mr Michel over the “completely false” claims, asking him to set the “record straight". A senior Government official told the Telegraph: "The move was born out of frustration that, despite repeated corrections, this incorrect statement kept being repeated across the Commission. "We want to work closely with our European friends to beat the virus - but that we will only be effective if we work together. The public correction reflected the strength of views at the top of Government". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Protests, roadblocks persist in Lebanon despite president's call

    Demonstrators kept blocking roadways across Lebanon on Tuesday in protest over the country's financial meltdown and political deadlock, despite a call by President Michel Aoun for security forces to clear the obstructions. Army chief General Joseph Aoun said on Monday the right to peaceful protest would be protected barring damage to public or private property but warned that troops should not get sucked into politics. Lebanon's financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, locked people out of their bank deposits and raised the risk of widespread hunger.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar explains why he wasn't close with Dustin Diamond

    "I would reach out to him if he needed me, but over the years we kind of just drifted apart," Gosselaar said.

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handles well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.