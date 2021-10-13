SC Supreme Court sides with McMaster, jobs chief on ending COVID unemployment benefits

The South Carolina Supreme Court sided with Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s workforce director, saying that the governor was in his rights to order the state to stop participating in federal COVID-19 unemployment benefit programs.

An opinion released Wednesday, the high court affirmed the lower court’s ruling, calling it “unambiguous and clear on its face.”

This summer, advocates sued McMaster and Dan Ellzey, director of the Department of Employment and Workforce, for “prematurely” ending federal unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

