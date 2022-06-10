SC taxpayers to get one-time cash bump after lawmakers hash out budget deal with tax cuts

Taxpayers in South Carolina will get some extra holiday season spending money under a compromise state lawmakers agreed to Friday which provides a $1 billion rebate to state residents.

The rebate, pushed by Senate Finance Chairman Harvey Peeler, is coupled with a tax cut that will lower the top rate to 6.5% from 7%. As long as the economy continues to grow and state revenues increase by enough money, the top rate will gradually to be reduced to 6% over the course of five years.

Tax rates in the lower brackets will be combined into a 3% tax bracket.

The rate cuts would keep about $600 million out of state coffers the first year. That amount will eventually reach $1 billion a year over the course of the five years.

Someone with a taxable income between $30,000 and $40,000 a year would, on average, pay $298 less in annual income taxes when the maximum rate is 6.5%. By the time the tax cut is fully in place, people earning between $30,000 and $40,000 a year would pay an average of $452 less in state income tax.

As for the rebate, people will received money based on their income tax liability, with the maximum rebate amount being $800 in November or December.

However, that means people who don’t pay income taxes because they have enough deductions and exemptions or don’t make enough money to pay income taxes will not see any rebate. The Senate initially wanted to send money to those without an income tax liability because they also pay state sales tax.

Budget writers cut income taxes and voted to rebate money because they had an additional $5.9 billion to allocate for the upcoming budget year, which starts July 1.

Money coming into the state has increased in recent years due to an economy initially propped up by the federal stimulus dollars, and now because of wage growth and inflation, state economists have said.

“Today everyone is a winner,” Peeler said. “The Senate, the House, employees, and most importantly the people of South Carolina.”