SC teacher reprimanded for allegedly pulling Pre K student across a playground

A Greenville teacher has been reprimanded for allegedly dragging a pre-kindergarten student across a playground after the child refused to stop throwing mulch.

The South Carolina Board of Education decided the facts did not support suspending or revoking Caroline McGuigan’s teaching certificate.

McGuigan was a 4K teacher at Blythe Academy in Greenville County on Nov. 2, 2021 when a child on the playground started throwing mulch, according to the board’s report. She told the child to stop. The student moved to another location and continued throwing mulch.

McGuigan took the child to her assistant, who was also on the playground. Somehow the assistant fell. McGuigan then “pulled the child across the playground,” the board said.

“McGuigan stated she could not pick up the student at the time due to her pregnancy and previous health issues,” the board action says.

McGuigan resigned and her teaching certificate has since expired, public records show.

She could not be reached for comment.

Tim Waller, spokesman for Greenville County Schools declined to comment on the board decision. He confirmed McGuigan worked for the district from October 2018 to December 2021.

In an X post from Blythe in July 2021, McGuigan wrote, “I am joining Blythe from the GCS Virtual Program for my 6th year working with children, and I am very excited to be back this school year in person! In my free time i enjoy spending time outdoors with my husband, Patrick and our 2 year old son, Emerick. Our family also includes two dogs, Dodger and Luke & three fish. I am looking forward to getting to know all of you!”