SC teen gets 18 years in prison for shooting and killing man in Lake Wylie-area town

A York County teen who shot a man in the head after a March argument in Clover has been sentenced to 18 years in a South Carolina prison, according to prosecutors and court records.

Brandon Xavier Mayes, 17, pleaded guilty Friday in York County criminal court at the Moss Justice Center to voluntary manslaughter in the March death of Keon Knox, 19, said Chris Epting, 16th Circuit Assistant Deputy Solicitor. A dispute turned into a shoving match before Mayes shot Knox on March 19 on Pinckney Street, Epting said.

Mayes fled the scene but was arrested by Clover police soon after the shooting, Epting said. The gun used in the killing was never recovered.

Clover is a town with about 7,000 residents west of Lake Wylie.

Mayes originally was charged with murder, according to court records and prosecutors.

The 18-year, no-parole sentence was part of a negotiated plea agreement between Mayes and prosecutors Epting and Peri Imler, Epting said.