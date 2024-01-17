SC teen used AR-15-style rifle in Chester County shooting into car, warrants state

A South Carolina teen allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle to shoot into a car containing four juveniles in Chester County, records show.

The unnamed suspect, age 17, faces four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges, arrest warrants obtained by The Herald show. One of the juveniles in the car was hit by a bullet in the shooting Saturday afternoon outside apartments on Chester Avenue in Great Falls, documents state.

The suspect is accused of “maliciously shooting into a vehicle occupied by 4 people with an AR-15 style rifle,” warrants state.

The one injured juvenile had a non life-threatening injury, according to an incident report and Chester County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Londa Pringle.

The suspect, who’s from Great Falls, has not been identified because of his age.

The suspect was arrested Sunday, the day after the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office and the warrants.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey confirmed the arrest of the shooting suspect, but no other details were released.

An apartment nearby was hit by the gunfire, the incident report and warrants state.