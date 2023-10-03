SC Tiger King hit with $10K fine, wildlife ownership ban following Virginia conviction

Myrtle Beach Safari owner and star of Netflix’s “Tiger King” series Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was handed a $10,000 fine and and five-year ban on working with, possessing, trading or interacting with wild animals for five years in Virginia after a June conviction on wildlife charges.

Antle initially faced 13 counts of buying endangered species and cruelty to animals charges in the Frederick County Circuit Court. A verdict was reached after a week-long trial, according to online court records. Four additional charges were thrown out before the end of the trial due to insufficient evidence, according to Antle’s defense team.

This is a developing story