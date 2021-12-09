SC’s top prosecutor Alan Wilson seen eating lunch with Kyle Rittenhouse at Maurice’s

South Carolina’s top prosecutor Alan Wilson reportedly met Thursday with Kyle Rittenhouse, who in November was acquitted on charges for shooting three men, killing two of them during protests over police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

WIS-TV reporter Adam Mintzer tweeted photos Thursday of Attorney General Wilson eating lunch with Rittenhouse at Maurice’s Piggie Park BBQ on Elmwood Avenue near downtown Columbia. Mintzer also tweeted a video of the two walking, adding Wilson said they were “just getting lunch.” Another man seen with Rittenhouse told Mintzer he was “meeting with his attorney,” according to Mintzer.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of his charges in November after he argued he fired at the three men in self-defense after he was attacked.

“He wants to get on with his life,” defense attorney Mark Richards said after Rittenhouse was acquitted. “He has a huge sense of relief for what the jury did to him today. He wishes none of this ever happened. But as he said when he testified, he did not start this.”

Kyle Rittenhouse leaving lunch with @AGAlanWilson at Maurice’s BBQ in Columbia.

I asked Wilson why they were meeting and he said they were just getting lunch. A man with Rittenhouse said he is meeting with his attorney. pic.twitter.com/Q37iC6LFD1 — Adam Mintzer (@adammintzer) December 9, 2021

