SC town councilman suspended by Gov. McMaster amid criminal sexual conduct charge

An Executive Order was ordered by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster that is suspending Allendale Town Councilman Earl Morell.

In Allendale County court on Wednesday, Morell was indicted on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree before a grand jury.

The order said Morell is suspended until “such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”

