SC transportation commission names next DOT secretary. Here’s who it is

South Carolina’s Department of Transportation knows who will be its next leader, pending approval from the state Senate.

Chief Operating Officer Justin Powell was picked by the S.C. DOT Commission to succeed outgoing Transportation Secretary Christy Hall who is retiring on March 31. Powell has been seen as the next person in line to take over the agency.

“I am humbled and honored in your confidence in me to lead the Department of Transportation,” Powell told the commission. “I’ll work every day to earn your trust to make you proud.”

Powell’s appointment still needs to be confirmed by the state Senate.

