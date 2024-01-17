SC transportation leader who oversaw gas tax hike, $2B in roadwork announces retirement

South Carolina’s Transportation Secretary Christy Hall is calling it a career.

Hall announced her retirement Wednesday. She is leaving the agency at the end of March.

Hall, who earns $309,920 a year, has served as transportation secretary for 10 years after then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed her.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the men and women of the S.C. Department of Transportation to serve the people of South Carolina,” Hall said in a news release.

Hall thanked Gov. Henry McMaster and the transportation commission for the opportunity to continue to lead the agency.

“I also want to thank the South Carolina General Assembly for recognizing the need to boost funding for infrastructure and to continuously evaluate those funding levels in order to keep pace with rapidly evolving business, residential and economic development needs,” Hall said.

Hall oversaw the agency as restored its finances and financial reputation, developed and carried out a strategic 10-year plan, and accelerated critical interstate widening projects.

During Hall’s tenure, state lawmakers raised the statewide gas tax and created other new revenue streams to help improve the state’s crumbling roadways. Between 2017 and 2023, the transportation department spent at least $1.9 billion on improvement projects, with another $3.3 billion committed to pending or future work, The State previously reported.

Committed projects include interstate widening, pavements, rural road safety and bridges. So far, the state has improved more than 700 miles of rural roads by widening shoulders and adding features such as rumble strips. Work on replacing 300 bridges and improving more than 80 miles of interstate is also underway.

