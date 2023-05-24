SC trial begins for three men accused of shooting, killing 19-year-old in Conway

Trial began Tuesday for three men accused of shooting a 19-year-old Conway man in September 2020.

Che Ransom, Don Brown, and Travontae Mitchell are all charged with murder in the death of Jamie Johnson, who was shot at near his home on D Street and Rose Moss Road.

A fourth co-defendant, Tronahz Whittington, was convicted and sentenced to 45 years in March.

20-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing 19-year-old in vehicle in Conway

Different lawyers are representing all three defendants. When one witness takes the stand, each defense attorney can cross-examine them, Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a video on the case.

On September 12, Whittington and a group followed Johnson’s car on D Street after an altercation then cut him off and approached his vehicle. Whittington passed out guns and instructed them what to do, according to the Solicitor’s office.

Johnson was shot in the back of the head by Whittington, according to the Solicitor’s Office. He was found dead inside his vehicle by Horry County police officers.

The trial is expected to last all week, according to Richardson.