SC TV reporter’s reaction to bite of hot dog at state fair goes viral. See for yourself

WIS reporter Jalen Tart was doing a bit at the South Carolina State Fair the other day, trying out a Polish dog.

He took a bite — a pretty big bite — and it was hard to tell whether he liked it or not. He shook his head no, as the concessionaire stood nearby, then yes and gave it a tepid “pretty, pretty good” and handed off to the anchors in the studio.

The short clip was shared on social media.

And then it happened. Tart’s moment in the sun as the number of people watching climbed, and climbed and climbed some more.

There were 26.6 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Tuesday at noon.

“Oh that sausage dog was trash lol….he wanted that camera out his face,” Simply Mark said on X as he shared WIS’ post.

It was so viral, Tart was asked to do an interview with anchor Billie Jean Shaw about what he was really thinking.

Turns out, it wasn’t the taste at all, but the amount.

“It was decent,” Tart said.

He took the big bite, he said, because he wanted to enjoy all the flavors at once. Then he ended up with a pretty large chuck in the side of his mouth.

Looked a lot like he couldn’t talk and closed out his segment a bit abruptly.

Not to waste a good viral moment, Tart has been doing food segments at the fair this week, So far, he’s done Mexican Street Corn, Donut Dog and coffee from the Roastery.