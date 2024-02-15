SC university student hit and killed by a speeding car, Columbia police say

A South Carolina college student was killed Thursday morning by a speeding car, according to police.

Just before 8 a.m., a driver hit a pedestrian as she was walking to class at Columbia International University and she fell to the ground, the Columbia Police Department announced on social media.

The driver then got out of his car to check on her.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The university identified her as Patricia Wolfe, a graduate student at the university in northern Richland County, Columbia television stations WIS and WLTX reported.

The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident. It determined the driver was driving “too fast for conditions.”

Columbia International University is a private, Christian college with just over 2,000 students enrolled. It is located in north Columbia.