As SC vote nears, Mace has double Arrington's campaign cash

FILE - Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party on Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is set to meet two GOP challengers on the debate stage, Monday, May 23, 2022, who are seeking to oust her from South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MEG KINNARD
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katie Arrington
    American politician
  • Nancy Mace
    American politician
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is beefing up her campaign coffers in an effort to stave off GOP challenger Katie Arrington in the closing days of the Republican primary race for South Carolina's 1st District.

The freshman Mace has consistently topped the contest for dollars in the 1st Congressional District, which she won back from Democrats in 2020. Mace has taken in more than $4.1 million in contributions through May 25, the deadline for pre-primary fundraising reports, and has $1.4 million cash on hand.

The pre-primary receipts for Arrington, a former state lawmaker who also sought the seat in 2018, amounted to more than $909,000, according to federal filings. More than half of that amount came via a personal loan of $525,000, and Arrington had $607,000 on hand as of May 25.

As they vie for their party’s nomination, both women have been making their case to voters who are either still mulling which of them to pick, or who are already casting ballots. Early voting in South Carolina has been underway since May 31, and more than 28,000 people have already cast primary ballots overall, according to state officials.

Election day is June 14.

Arrington, who went to work at the Department of Defense after her 2018 loss, has largely portrayed herself as a “servant leader” loyal to former President Donald Trump, who is supporting her current bid. Trump backed Mace in 2020 but soured on her following the freshman congresswoman's critical statements about Trump's role in the Capitol violence. The former president campaigned for Arrington this spring and reiterated his support for her last month.

To kick off the GOP primary's only debate, third candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis also threw her support behind Arrington, stripped off her microphone and left the debate stage, whittling down the contest to a head-to-head match.

Additionally, Arrington is backed by Ric Grenell, who served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany. Breaking with his delegation member Mace, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has endorsed Arrington, whom he said would be “a tireless advocate for our veterans and the military.”

Along with groups including the National Rifle Association and Club for Growth, Mace is backed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as Trump's U.N. ambassador, and helped Mace raise $300,000 during an event earlier this year. Mace also has support from Mick Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s chief of staff, budget director and special envoy to Northern Ireland, as well as GOP congressional leaders including U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

A new television ad from Mace wonders if voters can “trust Katie Arrington to keep America safe,” pointing to the suspension of Arrington's security clearance during a Pentagon probe into the exposure of classified information.

Arrington has disputed Mace's characterization of the clearance issue, arguing she had been politically targeted as a Trump supporter after the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden took over the Pentagon.

Another new spot from a political action committee backing Mace points toward Arrington's support of South Carolina's 2017 gas tax overhaul — a stair-step increase aimed at repairing the state's crumbling roads and bridges — during her single term as a state lawmaker.

A recent ad from Arrington featured voters — as customers — seeking a “refund” on their choice of Mace because “she turned her back” on Trump, among other characterizations.

The winner of the GOP contest will go on to face Dr. Annie Andrews in the general election.

With no primary opposition, the Democrat Andrews has been able to continue raising money — more than $920,000, with more than $568,000 on hand as of pre-primary federal filings — and let the GOP contenders feud with each other.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs

    STORY: In a bid to battle inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden has asked his Commerce secretary to look at options for lifting some tariffs on China. Gina Raimondo told CNN on Sunday that “we are in the process of doing that for him and he will have to make that decision.” The tariffs were imposed by former President Donald Trump amid a bitter trade war with China during his term. They target hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. Raimondo told the U.S. broadcaster that it may make sense to lift tariffs on things like bicycles and household goods. Although she added that the Biden administration had decided to keep duties on steel and aluminum in order to protect U.S. workers and industries. Raimondo also addressed the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, saying it was likely to continue until 2024. That’s in spite of an effort in Congress to ramp up U.S. manufacturing "Congress needs to act and pass the Chips Bill,” Raimondo said. “I don't know why they are delaying."

  • U.S. organizes Germany-to-Texas flight with Nestle baby formula

    The United States has organized a flight to deliver 110,000 pounds of Nestlé infant formula from Germany to Texas on June 9, the White House said on Monday. "We aren’t letting up until we solve this problem, and we are working to ensure more safe formula is available on store shelves nationwide," President Joe Biden said in a statement given to Reuters. Biden said nearly 10 million bottles of safe infant formula would be brought into the country to be sold nationwide in the next two weeks.

  • Haidai: Armed Forces of Ukraine control half of Sievierodonetsk

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 11:26 Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine controls exactly half of Sievierodonetsk. Source: Haidai during the 24/7 national newscast Quote from Haidai: "The Russians did control 70% of Sievierodonetsk, but within two days they were pushed back, and the city has been divided in half [in terms of control].

  • Who is Raphael Warnock? What to know about Georgia's first Black senator running for reelection

    Former pastor Raphael Warnock will need to fend off Herschel Walker to keep his Senate seat in November. What to know about Warnock.

  • 5 things to watch when Biden, Harris attend the Summit of the Americas

    The Summit of the Americas begins Monday in Los Angeles, the first gathering of leaders from North, Central and South America in nine years. President Biden and Vice President Harris will both attend the week’s events, but the White House has offered few details about the agenda or even who will be invited in the…

  • Why Biden Is Giving Gun Control Negotiators ‘Some Space’

    A president who boasted of his deal-making abilities has backed away from day-to-day congressional action on key issues.

  • U.S. Supreme Court seeks Biden views on WhatsApp 'Pegasus' spyware dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a case on whether Meta Platforms Inc's WhatsApp can pursue a lawsuit accusing Israel's NSO Group of exploiting a bug in the messaging app to install spy software. The justices are considering NSO's appeal of a lower court's decision allowing the lawsuit to move forward. NSO has argued that it is immune from being sued because it was acting as an agent for unidentified foreign governments when it installed the "Pegasus" spyware.

  • January 6 committee taps former ABC News president to help with Thursday night's televised hearing: report

    Unlike most Congressional hearings, the committee's Thursday night presentation will air in prime-time rather than during the middle of the day.

  • Ron DeSantis beat Trump soundly in a straw poll —again— on how much conservatives would like each man to be their 2024 candidate

    Attendees at the Western Conservative Summit were asked to pick candidates they would approve of for president. DeSantis raked in a 71.01% approval, beating Trump's 67.68%.

  • Kevon Looney with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics

    Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 06/05/2022

  • U.S. transport chief Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. "I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg said on Twitter https://twitter.com/SecretaryPete. A number of U.S. cabinet secretaries have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • With just months to live, former Idaho Democratic Party chair is ‘planting seeds’

    “However long I can fight and live, I still walk around with this hope and drive and passion to just do whatever I can to help encourage other people to do something, and I’m going to keep doing that as long as I can,” said Fred Cornforth. │ Opinion

  • Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child

    Kate Middleton's younger sister debuted her baby bump at the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

  • Schiff calls DOJ decision not to charge 2 Trump aides "deeply troubling"

    Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California says it's "very puzzling" why Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino "would be treated differently than the two [witnesses] that the Justice Department is prosecuting."

  • Federal judge OKs Oklahoma’s lethal injection method

    A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case. Judge Stephen Friot's ruling followed a six-day federal trial earlier this year in which attorneys for 28 death row inmates argued the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not adequate to render an inmate unable to feel pain and creates a risk of severe pain and suffering that violates the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment. “The prerequisites of a successful lethal injection challenge under the Eighth Amendment have been made clear by the Supreme Court,” Friot wrote, citing three earlier rulings on the death penalty.

  • U.S. puts sanctions on Bosnia and Herzegovina federation president

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Bosniak-Croat federation and a top official of the Bosnian Serb entity on Monday for acts Washington said threatened the stability of the region. Marinko Cavara, a member of a nationalist Bosnian Croat party, and Alen Seranic, the Serb Republic health minister, have undermined the U.S.-sponsored pact that ended a 1992-95 war and "democratic processes or institutions," a U.S. Treasury statement said. The sanctions are the latest U.S. move aimed at pressuring nationalist politicians to adhere to the 1995 Dayton Accords that ended a 1992-95 war between the country's Muslims - known as Bosniaks - Croats and Serbs.

  • Now that Alex is all but gone, when might the next tropical storm develop?

    The warm waters near Central America will remain a prime zone for potential tropical activity over the next couple of weeks, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The first week of the Atlantic hurricane season yielded the first tropical storm of the season when Alex formed early Sunday morning. The system continued to strengthen, eventually producing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph east of Florida Sunday night, just 4 mph below the minimum threshold of a Category 1 hurricane. Prior to becoming an o

  • Germany hesitant to supply tanks to Ukraine over fears it might invade Russia – Bild

    The German government is hesitant to supply tanks to Ukraine as it fears that the Armed Forces of Ukraine may use them to invade the territory of Russia, the German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel reported on June 3.

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • FBI warns businesses in the Carolinas, 6 other Southern states of fraud scheme

    The FBI in North Carolina is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone.