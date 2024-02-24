SC voters head to the polls

Polls are officially open in South Carolina’s first-in-the-South Republican presidential primary.

The state’s former Gov. Nikki Haley is trying to pull off an upset against former president Donald Trump.

“This is the time we make our choice,” Haley told supporters in Charleston Friday at her final campaign rally before the polls opened.

Haley wants voters to know she’s the best chance Republicans have of beating President Joe Biden.

“We have to nominate someone that can actually win a general election,” she said.

Haley said Trump has proven he’s not up to the job.

“Our country needs to heal,” she said. “And our kids deserve to know what that feels like.”

That message resonates with voters like 18-year-old Harrison Livingston, who plans to cast his first-ever vote for Haley.

“Her foreign policy experience is something that’s completely unmatched,” Livingston said. “And she actually cares about our veterans.”

Haley is also trying to pick up last-minute support from voters like Jane Renzi, who said she can no longer support Trump.

“He makes me nervous a little bit,” Renzi said.

But as far as Trump is concerned, he’s already completed an early state sweep in the race.

“The big day is November 5th, and we have to send a signal that we’re coming,” Trump said during his keynote at the Black Conservative Federation’s annual gala in Columbia Friday.

Trump promised supporters the return of the American dream.

“With me, you will never be taken for granted,” he said.

Trump is also leaning hard into the religious vote, touting he secured endorsements from faith leaders in every county in South Carolina.

Haley’s campaign announced Friday it will launch a seven-figure ad buy, supporting her promise that she’ll stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.

