SC has week of lower coronavirus spread but deaths still increasing, DHEC data shows

South Carolina had low levels of coronavirus spread every day in the past week, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The average percentage of positive tests reported by state health officials for the week of March 21-27 was 4.3, DHEC data showed. Every day of that week the percentage of positive tests was below 5. The Centers for Disease Control says that a positive rate below 5% means that spread of COVID-19 is slowing in a community.

DHEC reported 3,887 new cases of COVID-19 this past week. That’s an average of about 555 new cases a day. The average of new cases is slightly below the previous week, when the number was 559. But at least 130 people died in the past week from the virus, up from 86 the week before.

South Carolina also had 2,636 new probable cases and 22 probable deaths for the week. That’s an increase of 926 probable cases compared to the previous week.

A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

More than 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered last week in South Carolina, DHEC reported. Nearly 1.87 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

By the end of March, all South Carolina residents 16 years of age and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Saturday, 531 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, a decline from the previous week.

At least 462,954 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,042 have died since last March, according to DHEC.

