SC woman, 86, pushed to ground and injured in daytime robbery

An 86-year-old woman was pushed to the ground in the Spartanburg Fresh Market parking lot and her purse was stolen Saturday afternoon.

Two bystanders tried to help her. One woman tried to get the purse but the robber was holding onto it like a football. She did manage to punch him in the throat, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report.

The purse snatcher told her to back off; he had a gun.

Meanwhile, a man collected his own gun from his car but the robber was able to run across the parking lot and speed off in a Nissan Altima. Another person in the parking lot videotaped part of the incident.

Spartanburg Police Captain Art Littlejohn said the victim’s injuries were not life threatening, but she suffered from severe injury to her arm and body in the fall.

The video shows the suspect wearing a light blue shirt with a Superman logo, with a light gray T-shirt underneath, dark blue shorts and tennis shoes.

It also shows the license plate number, which Spartanburg police matched to a car belonging to an Inman woman. Ultimately, they discovered the plate had been stolen three weeks earlier while the woman was shopping at Westgate Mall in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg police ask for anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the incident to call Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-888-CRIMESC.