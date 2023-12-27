SC woman arrested 3 counties away after motel shooting outside Rock Hill

A Greenville County woman has been arrested for a shooting at a York County motel outside Rock Hill, according to York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and court records.

Leslie V Reynolds, 44, of Taylors, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime from the Dec. 19 shooting at the Hillside Inn on Anderson Road, arrest warrants obtained by The Herald show.

The female victim was shot in the abdomen before 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. The victim was hospitalized after the shooting and later released, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Johnathan Gilbert.

Deputies investigated the shooting and obtained warrants against Reynolds on Dec. 20, documents show. The Sheriff’s Office sent a bulletin with the warrants and suspect’s vehicle to other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina, according to deputies.

Reynolds was taken into custody Friday more than 80 miles from Rock Hill by a Greenville County deputy working with the U.S. Marshals after a traffic stop, Gilbert said.

York County deputies brought Reynolds to York Tuesday. She was denied bail after a bond hearing and remains in custody at the York County jail, court records show.