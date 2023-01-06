SC woman charged with abusing vulnerable adult at Midlands facility for disabled

A West Columbia woman has been arrested and accused of abusing a vulnerable adult living in a center operated by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Carrol Moore Hall, 58, was charged Wednesday with abuse of a vulnerable adult by the State Law Enforcement Division. Hall was working at the Midlands Regional Center on Farrow Road north of Columbia, when she allegedly placed a resident of the facility in a chokehold on three occasions on Dec. 9, according to the arrest warrant.

On video from the facility, Hall can be seen taking the individual down to the floor on two occasions during the altercation, the warrant alleges. SLED agents also interviewed others at the scene to corroborate the incident, the division said in a press release.

Moore was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after her arrest. She was no longer listed as being held at the detention center as of Friday morning.

Under South Carolina law, abuse of a vulnerable adult is punishable by up to five years in prison.