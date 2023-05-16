SC woman charged with hit and run of person who died after Jeep struck her, troopers say

A Rock Hill woman has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash last month where a motorcycle passenger died after the woman allegedly ran over the victim, officials said.

The arrest of Jennifer Leigh Titman on Monday came three weeks after Titman was charged with DUI and other offenses after the April 23 collision, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol, and online court records.

Titman, 27, was served an arrest warrant Monday for “hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death,” from the April 23 collision on Sutton Road, according to Miller and an arrest warrant obtained by The Herald

The collision happened in Baxter Village near Fort Mill.

Titman is accused of leaving the scene of the collision before she was taken into custody later on April 23 at a gas station at the intersection of Sutton Road and S.C. 160, Miller said.

Motorcycle passenger died

Anna Jorgensen, 52, of Lancaster, was identified as the passenger on the motorcycle who died at the scene April 23, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in a written statement.

The wreck happened after 1 a.m. on April 23, Miller said. Titman was driving a Jeep that allegedly struck Jorgensen after Jorgensen was in the road, Miller and the arrest warrant stated.

The victim had been a passenger on the motorcycle before the motorcycle fell on the road, troopers and the coroner said.

The arrest warrant states Jorgensen was lying in the roadway when she was run over. Jorgensen died from her injuries as a result of the collision, the warrant states.

“The defendant did so, knowing that her vehicle had run over a person without intent or effort to report the incident to authorities, obtain help for the victim, or otherwise fulfill her obligations as required by state law,” the warrant states.

The arrest warrant states that a driver involved in such an incident has a legal obligation to report it to authorities.

Previous charges in case include DUI

After Titman was located by police on April 23, she was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, and transport of alcohol with a broken seal, according to Miller and South Carolina online court records.

Leaving the scene when there is a death carries between one year and 25 years in prison for a conviction, South Carolina law states.

Titman was released on a $10,000 bail after Monday’s arrest, York County jail and records show.

All the charges against Titman remain pending, jail and online court records show.