SC woman charged with murder in good Samaritan’s death denied bond again

A judge has denied bond again for a woman accused of killing a grandmother.

Investigators say Amber Harris is one of the suspects involved the 2021 murder of Linda Robinson.

It’s not the first time a judge has turned down Harris’ bond -- Monday was the second time in two years that she asked a judge to give her bond. Both times, the judge said no.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Harris and George Faile are both facing charges of carjacking and murder in Robinson’s death. Harris told prosecutors that Robinson saw their stalled car on the side of a Chester County road in 2021 and offered to give them a ride to an appointment in Fairfield County.

Prosecutors said Harris and Faile eventually beat up and killed Robinson, threw her body out of the car, and took off.

In court Monday, Harris asked a judge to consider letting her out of jail on bond. However, prosecutors argued that she is a danger to the community and could be a flight risk because, if convicted, she could face life in prison.

The judge agreed with prosecutors, also commenting on the length of time it’s taken for the case to go to trial. He said the state should set a trial date for her soon.

“This case needs to be tried soon, it is getting old,” he said.

“I can’t believe it’s been this long,” Vernon Robinson, the victim’s husband, said. “I mean, how long can you keep holding them in jail without trying them?”

Robinson said he was searching for closure in the case.

“I’m ready for it to be over with,” he said.

Robinson said he can’t eat and he can’t sleep.

“My wife was the best person in the world. Nobody should ever have put a hand on her,” he said.

He also said he does not believe the story Harris gave to investigators -- he believes the couple took his wife against her will. He said he’s hoping that all will come out in court.

Prosecutors said they hope to try the case as early as this July.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: Woman accused of killing good Samaritan in Chester County denied bond)