SC woman charged with shooting, killing her roommate in August

A Beaufort woman has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing her roommate during an argument.

Renita Talia Boardman, 37, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In a statement released Saturday, the Beaufort Police Department says that around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 19 officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound at the Spanish Trace Apartments in Beaufort, near the Marine Base on Parris Island.

A 37-year-old man was found to have been shot in the head, according to the statement. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not released his name.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The shooting drew a heavy police presence to the area, the Island Packet reported at the time.

Officers say that their investigation revealed that Boardman and the victim, who was her roommate, allegedly argued over property. When the argument escalated, Boardman allegedly shot him.

Boardman was booked Saturday morning at the Beaufort County Detention Center. No information was available about her bond.