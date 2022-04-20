SC woman denied bond after allegedly killing man while driving 4 times over legal limit

Bond was denied for a South Carolina woman who allegedly drove with a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit and struck another car, killing a man and injuring his wife.

Kara Rae Reynolds cried as she told the court Tuesday she was sorry and would do anything to take that night back.

“There’s not a moment of my day that I don’t think about that night,” she said.

She was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with felony driving under the influence with death and felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury.

Greer Police say Reynolds, 29, was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country on Feb. 20 the wrong way on West Wade Hampton Boulevard, a four-lane highway, and hit a 2022 Nissan Titan, killing the driver William Ford and injuring his wife Betty.

Family members argued against issuing a bond. Daughter Mary Ford said her father was a provider.

Ford was 58 and lived in Travelers Rest.

His obituary says he helped “anyone who was down. He never met a stranger.”

A news release from Greer Police said the arrest came after they received the toxicology results and completed the investigation.

The toxicology report showed a blood alcohol concentration of .361. The legal limit is .08.

Felony DUI involving a death in South Carolina carries a mandatory fine of $10,100 to $25,100 and a prison sentence of one to 25 years.